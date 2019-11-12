150 products
Wax Wednesdays!
Valid 12/11/2019 – 12/12/2019
10% off ALL Wax, Sauce, Batter, Shatter, & Sugar!
Only on Wednesdays
Staff picks
WHITE TAHOE COOKIES
from Robot Pharmer
15.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
ALIEN DAWG
from Robot Pharmer
14.55%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3501 ounce
GLUE ZAUCE
from Red Dirt Sungrown
18.94%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Glue Zauce
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2401 ounce
MANGO
from Robot Pharmer
24.79%
THC
0.71%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
GMO
from Connoisseur Cannabis
19.08%
THC
0.06%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
CANDY APPLE KUSH CHAMPAGNE SUGAR | 1g
from White Mousse x Connoisseur Cannabis
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Apple Kush
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
SAN FERNANDO VALLEY OG
from Robot Pharmer
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
SAN FERNANDO VALLEY OG
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$173½ ounce
$3351 ounce
ORANGE CRUSH
from Robot Pharmer
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$173½ ounce
$3361 ounce
PURPLE PUNCH
from Robot Pharmer
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Robot Pharmer
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3201 ounce
BLUEBERRY KUSH | 1g Cartridge
from Field Of Greens
89.7%
THC
2%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
All Products
SLURRICANE
from Connoisseur Cannabis
19.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
CORNBREAD
from Connoisseur Cannabis
12.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Cornbread
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
BLUE COOKIES
from Connoisseur Cannabis
21.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
BANANA PUNCH
from Connoisseur Cannabis
20.14%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
BLUE LABEL
from Connoisseur Cannabis
23.05%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue Label
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
CINDERELLA 99
from Robot Pharmer
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$173½ ounce
$3351 ounce
PAPAYA
from Robot Pharmer
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$91¼ ounce
$173½ ounce
$3351 ounce
MARIONBERRY
from Robot Pharmer
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Marionberry
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Miracle Kush
from Miracle Kush
24.37%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Miracle Kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
CITRAL GLUE
from Red Dirt Sungrown
13.57%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
SOUR LEMON OG
from Red Dirt Sungrown
20.91%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Lemon OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
SUPER SOUR DIESEL
from Red Dirt Sungrown
17.44%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Garlic Breath
from Miracle Kush
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Mimosa
from Miracle Kush
21.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
VENICE OG
from Red Dirt Sungrown
13.06%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Venice OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
OG KUSH
from Robot Pharmer
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
GRANDDADDY PURPLE
from D&J Farms
18.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
GDP X ZKITTLEZ
from D&J Farms
19.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple x Zkittlez
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
GRAPE APE
from D&J Farms
18.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
from D&J Farms
18.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
NC FIRE
from Red Dirt Sungrown
14.11%
THC
0.1%
CBD
NC FIRE
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2401 ounce
BLUE DREAM
from Robot Pharmer
21.93%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
HINDU GLUE
from Hideaway Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
CRITICAL PURPLE KUSH | 1g Wax
from Sunday Extracts
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Purple Kush
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
CITRAL GLUE | 1g Wax
from Sunday Extracts
81.37%
THC
1.34%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
SPECIAL OPS | 1g Wax
from Sunday Extracts
81.95%
THC
2.14%
CBD
Special Ops
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
GLUE ZAUCE | 1g Wax
from Sunday Extracts
65.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue Zauce
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
GLUE ZAUCE | 1g Syringe
from Mammoth Processing
62.3%
THC
0.97%
CBD
Glue Zauce
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
PURE LOVE | 1g Syringe | 1:1 CBD:THC
from Mammoth Processing
32.2%
THC
40.3%
CBD
Pure Love
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
1234