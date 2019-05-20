From seed to sale, we take pride in our cannabis to ensure a smooth experience with attention to detail and quality. We have established ourselves along various points in the cannabis, industrial hemp, and related services supply chain and related services supply chain. The quality of our product is consistent from our concentrates, to the flower, and edibles because our patients only deserve the best, and the best way to find out what works for you is to come and visit one of our expertly educated budtenders. Our modern, upscale facility contributes to the patient experience by providing a convenient, safe, and legal location to access medical cannabis. Whether you are a new patient or a returning one, our quality products, friendly consultants, and inviting atmosphere are sure to make you feel right at home.