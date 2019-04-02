At Justice Grown Pennsylvania, we strive to provide the highest quality medical marijuana products, delivered in a caring, compassionate, and informative setting. We are committed to being a leader in the medical marijuana community and providing exceptional patient care in NEPA. Your visit to Justice Grown will always include kind and knowledgeable dispensary staff and a clear explanation on how to use your medical marijuana products and accessories. We believe medical marijuana is most effective when coupled with healthful living. Since inception, Justice Grown has been dedicated to educating patients, caregivers, physicians, and community members about the medical use of marijuana. In addition to continuing our outreach efforts, we provide individualized medical marijuana consultation, physician collaboration, and health and wellness focused activities.