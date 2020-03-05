54 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 46
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$63
All Products
Banjo (Little Trees)
from Humboldt Trees
25.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$25⅛ oz
Garanimal Cookies (Little Trees)
from Humboldt Trees
20.64%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Garanimal Cookies
Strain
$25⅛ oz
Lemon Diesel (Little Trees)
from Humboldt Trees
29.68%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$25⅛ oz
Blueberry Diamond
from Flow Kana
22.37%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Diamond
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Citrus Dream
from Kings Garden
18.61%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Citrus Dream
Strain
$40⅛ oz
Jack
from Kings Garden
24.41%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$40⅛ oz
Legacy Sour
from Flow Kana
26.06%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Legacy Sour
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Long Valley Royal Kush
from Flow Kana
21.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Long Valley Royal Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Strawberry Jam
from Flow Kana
16.54%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Jam
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Dosido (Little Trees)
from Humboldt Trees
26.96%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$25⅛ oz
805 Glue
from Pacific Stone
21.22%
THC
0%
CBD
805 Glue
Strain
$20⅛ oz
Orange Blend
from Pacific Stone
19.13%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
Private Reserve OG
from Pacific Stone
18.12%
THC
0%
CBD
PR OG
Strain
$20⅛ oz
Grizz
from IC Collective
26.98%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grizz
Strain
$55⅛ oz
T.I.T.S. / Sour Scout
from IC Collective
30.34%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Scout
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Ziablo
from IC Collective
24.69%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ziablo
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Lilac Diesel
from Madrone
20.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Lilac Diesel
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Mendo Crumble
from Madrone
25.92%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mendo Crumble
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Red Dragon
from Madrone
23.45%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Red Dragon
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Chem Dog
from IC Collective
26.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Banana OG
from Madrone
25.54%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
Clementine
from Flow Kana
19.89%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Berry White
from Flow Kana
19.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Ice Cream Cake
from Kings Garden
24.41%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
Wifi Walker Live Resin
from Raw Garden
70.5%
THC
0.84%
CBD
Wifi Walker
Strain
$341 g
Lime Mojito Live Sauce
from Raw Garden
67.01%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Lime Mojito
Strain
$341 g
Crazy Apes Live Sauce
from Raw Garden
71.43%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Crazy Apes
Strain
$341 g
Lemon Peel Diamonds
from Raw Garden
85.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Peel
Strain
$541 g
Blue Cheese Pressed Temple Ball
from NASHA
56.73%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$321 g
Wedding Cake Powder Hash
from NASHA
52.53%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$221 g
Platinum Mermaid Amber Live Resin
from Eel River Organics
61.69%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Platinum Mermaid
Strain
$321 g
Dairy Queen Amber Live Resin
from Eel River Organics
64.57%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Dairy Queen
Strain
$321 g
Chernobyl Amber Live Resin
from Eel River Organics
65.96%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$321 g
Eel River Kush Amber Live Resin
from Eel River Organics
59.6%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Eel River Kush
Strain
$321 g
Island Punch Live Sauce
from Raw Garden
68.97%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Island Punch
Strain
$341 g
Raspberry Punch Live Resin
from Raw Garden
73.18%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Raspberry Punch
Strain
$341 g
Clementine #8 Live Sauce
from Raw Garden
77.05%
THC
0.92%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$341 g
Leeroy's Dosi Live Sauce
from Raw Garden
73.15%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Leeroy's Dosi
Strain
$341 g
Lemon Orchard Live Resin
from Raw Garden
72.41%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Lemon Orchard
Strain
$341 g
Sunny Bunny Diamonds
from Raw Garden
81.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunny Bunny
Strain
$541 g
12