Hello, and how do you do? At Juva, we really want to know how you are doing and how we might help you feel better. As the first licensed delivery company in Redwood City, we are setting the standard for serving our community.

Not sure where to start? We’re your neighbors with knowledge! Juva offers complimentary consultations with our concierge, just book your session online and we’ll call you! This service is confidential, and it’s your time to tell us how you are, and what you might be looking to alleviate with cannabis.

Sharing is caring: Juva is here to share knowledge, where you’re comfortable. Think your friends might be interested in a group Q&A with our concierge? Looking for a unique experience for your hiking group, weekly meetup night or yoga class? We’re happy to create a tailored educational experience for your friends (and we offer group order discounts!)

Top shelf social: Juva wants to make sure that our discerning neighbors who look for cannabis to relax and let their hair down can find an impressive offering of both flower and other unique buzz-worthy products. See something missing that you just know we should carry? Tell our concierge -- we are at your service!

Curated with care (and for care!) Juva Delivery’s offerings have been hand-picked by our concierge team, who bring a combined two decades of experience working with California medical patients. You can filter through Juva’s online shop for products based on their recommendations to alleviate different symptoms.