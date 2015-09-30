Serving Recreational & Medical patients. 7am-10pm Everyday Now delivering in Springfield. Check out k9chronic.com for details on making your order today! Open Late every day of the year. Always striving to give every medical patient and first time recreational cannabis users the best experience possible. There are a wide selection of flowers, clones, concentrates, edibles, and topicals from all over Oregon. We also carry a variety of CBD strains for both medical and recreational users. K9 Chronic LLC was established in 2015 under OHA's medical system before getting licensed into OLCC recreational market in 2017.