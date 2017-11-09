Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
NOW OPEN!
Kaleafa Cannabis Company strides to offer customers and patients a like the best customer experience highlighted by a wide range of Oregon's highest quality cannabis products for the best value.