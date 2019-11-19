Follow
Kaleafa Cannabis Co. - Gresham
Monday Deal
$1 Half Gram Pre-Roll - Limit 1 - House Choice ••• $90 Ounce
Monday Deal
All Products
French Bread #3 (Rec)
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
21.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
French Bread
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Apache Chem (Med)
from Highland Provisions
26.19%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Apache Chem (Rec)
from Highland Provisions
26.19%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
I95 Cookies (Med)
from The Heights Co.
23.88%
THC
0%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
CBD Sensi Star (Rec)
from Three Finger Farm
8.46%
THC
16.1%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
CBD Sensi Star (Med)
from Three Finger Farm
8.46%
THC
16.1%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Frankie Tsu (Med)
from East Fork Cultivars
5.68%
THC
13.3%
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Frankie Tsu (Rec)
from East Fork Cultivars
5.68%
THC
13.3%
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
I95 Cookies (Rec)
from The Heights Co.
23.88%
THC
0%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Violet Delight (Rec)
from Modus
22.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Violet Delight (Med)
from Modus
22.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Super Jack (Rec)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
25.63%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Super Jack
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Super Jack (Med)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
25.63%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Super Jack
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Banana Punch (Med)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
20.81%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Banana Punch (Rec)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
20.81%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Cowboy Kush (Med)
from Highland Provisions
26.34%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Cowboy Kush (Rec)
from Highland Provisions
26.34%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Icicles (Rec)
from Kings Cannabis
28.02%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Alien Bubba (Med)
from Cultivated Industries
20.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Alien Bubba
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Alien Bubba (Rec)
from Cultivated Industries
20.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Alien Bubba
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Icicles (Med)
from Kings Cannabis
28.02%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Strawberry OG (Med)
from Oregon Roots
26.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Strawberry OG (Rec)
from Oregon Roots
26.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry OG
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Cindy 99 (Med)
from Frontier Farms
21.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Cindy 99 (Rec)
from Frontier Farms
21.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
True OG (Med)
from Sugarbud
21.06%
THC
0.06%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
True OG (Rec)
from Sugarbud
21.06%
THC
0.06%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Hells' Fire OG (Med)
from Roots Life Farm
27.04%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Hell's OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Hells' Fire OG (Rec)
from Roots Life Farm
27.04%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Hell's OG
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Chem OG (Med)
from ReUp Farms
27.33%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Chem OG (Rec)
from ReUp Farms
27.33%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Rude Boi (Med)
from Cultivated Industries
20.81%
THC
0.07%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Rude Boi (Rec)
from Cultivated Industries
20.81%
THC
0.07%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Skunk Rebellion (Med)
from East Fork Cultivars
6.11%
THC
11.9%
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Skunk Rebellion (Rec)
from East Fork Cultivars
6.11%
THC
11.9%
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Headdog 9 (Rec)
from Heroes of the Farm
26.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Marshmallow OG (Med)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
27.11%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Do-Si-Do X Zkittles (Rec)
from The Heights Co.
22.66%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Do-Si-Do X Zkittles (Med)
from The Heights Co.
22.66%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Ghost Train Haze (Med)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
19.52%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
