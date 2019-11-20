Follow
Kaleafa Cannabis Co. - Oak Harbor
Deals
GREEN FRIDAY SALE!
Our biggest sale yet! GREEN FRIDAY! Friday November 29th all day! Deep Discounts on all products! Selected 1 Gram Pre-rolls $3, Selected 1 gram Flower $6, 5 Gram/5pk Pre-Rolls $14.20, 100mg Pebbles $15, Top Shelf COncentrates 20% off, Top Shelf Ounces $89, $15 Selected Eights and Much Much More!
Cannot be combined with any other sale or promotion. Must be 21+
Staff picks
Gas Leak 2.0
from Dream City
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Leak 2.0
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
All Products
GG4
from Island Gro
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Garlic Breath
from Heritage Group
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$501 oz
In-store only
Area 51
from Clandestine Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Area 51
Strain
$1901 oz
In-store only
Chernobyl
from Agrijuana
20.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$3510 g
In-store only
Tangie
from INDO
20.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$3510 g
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy
from INDO
20.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$3510 g
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Moani Naturals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
9lb Hammer
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
White 99
from INDO
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$3510 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple
from Phat Panda
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Citrus Farmer
from High End Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Lifted
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Dirty Girl
from SPP
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dirty Girl
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Cake
from Moani Naturals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cake
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Green Ribbon
from SPP
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Ribbon
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Soda
from Budco
22.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
LA Soda
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Island Gro
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Mango Haze CBD
from Dream City
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Haze CBD
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Phat Panda
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Cascade Kush
from Artizen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cascade Kush
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Slurricane
from Clandestine Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Cookies N' Cream
from Herba
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White Urkle
from Lifestyle
26.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Urkle
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Mints
from High End Farms
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Mints
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherrygasm
from High End Farms
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherrygasm
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Point Break
from Platinum Phat Panda
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Point Break
Strain
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Russian
from Clandestine Gardens
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Russian
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Clandestine Gardens
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Death Star
from INDO
21.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$3510 g
In-store only
Bitch Fuel
from Phat Panda
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bitch Fuel
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
P91
from Phat Panda
16.65%
THC
0%
CBD
P91
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Starlet Cookies
from Herba
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Starlet Cookies
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
DUH FYAH
from Phat Panda
28.91%
THC
0%
CBD
DUH FYAH
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Jack Skellington
from INDO
21.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Skellington
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost OG #1
from Phat Panda
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG #1
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rain Maker
from Phat Panda
31.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Rain Maker
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice Cream Sandwich
from Black Diamond Cannabis
20.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ice Cream
Strain
$1151 oz
In-store only
Lemon OG Kush
from Black Diamond Cannabis
22.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$1151 oz
In-store only
Platinum GSC Candy
from Black Diamond Cannabis
21.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Breathwork
from Artizen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Breathwork
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
