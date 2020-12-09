A mix of elegant and warm feeling. They are very knowledgeable and you sense it. It really is not like going to other shops. I’m very impressed with my few encounters. They now have a customer for life.
This is now by far my favorite dispensary in the GTA. The most chill, knowledgeable and welcoming staff i have seen in any retail. They know their stuff. You’re not talking to cashiers here. They love what they do. It’s obvious.
I do not have a lot of knowledge on cannabis but the Kanab staff have shown me patience and passion answering my questions. CBD has helped a lot and I sure like some THC after a work day. Must visit this nice store, I highly recommend this place.