Our Reno dispensary was founded on a simple premise: bring the best products, customer service and shopping experience to recreational and medical marijuana customers. We are a family-owned and operated business dedicated to improving the quality of life for our customers through superior strains and knowledgeable staff. We know that there are options for marijuana in Reno, which is why we developed our own strains and paired them with experienced advice to help our customers and patients get the results they want. Must be 21+ to purchase recreational marijuana.