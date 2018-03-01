Kannabis Works is Orange County's Premier Licensed Boutique Dispensary! We're located on the Westside of Santa Ana with the main cross streets of Warner and Harbor. We're only 5 minutes from The Observatory!!! **Parking and Entrance located in the back. Please use the driveway to the right of the building.** *LAST CALL 9:45PM* Credit and Debit cards accepted, a $3 fee will apply. ALL PRICES INCLUDE REQUIRED CITY & STATE TAXES. SALES TAX WILL BE ADDED AT THE TIME OF PURCHASE. 21+ with Valid Government ID, with or without Medical recommendation. 18+ with Valid Government ID and Valid Medical recommendation with the caretaker present. 10% Off First Time Medical Patient & Adult Rec Customers 10% Veterans 10% Disability 15% Off Cancer Patients 10% Off Seniors 10% Industry Discount - Current proof of employment in the cannabis industry required with each purchase. About Us Kannabis Works is a fully licensed, medicinal and adult-use recreational cannabis dispensary. We are firmly rooted in the ever-growing legal cannabis market. We provide personalized education and wellness consultations to the community we serve. At Kannabis Works, we strive in providing the community with the highest sought out knowledge for all cannabis matters. We plan to spearhead the evolution of the cannabis industry, through advocacy but also understanding that what you put in your body matters. There are plenty of popular in-demand products on the market, that we do not carry simply because we don’t feel the quality is up to our standards. Regardless of Recreational or Medicinal, wellness and pure natural products are our main focus. By providing a welcoming environment alongside one-on-one personal consultations, we are here to make you feel comfortable. Feel free to come on in and take your time. At Kannabis Works, you’re family! Dispensary Ambiance Upon entering Kannabis Works you will find yourself swept away by the beautiful Southern California aesthetic. Streamlined, clean, elegant, and cozy, you will find your shopping experience to be relaxing and enjoyable without the unease and discomfort of the ‘old ways.’ We have quickly established ourselves as Santa Ana’s premier boutique location for the best health and wellness experience with cannabis. We pride ourselves on only offering the best quality as well as fully legal, tested, and compliant products, all in a safe and enjoyable atmosphere. Well lit, spacious and inviting, Kannabis Works will become your go-to destination for all things cannabis. With an experienced and compassionate staff, you are sure to discover new natural remedies and gain new experiences to find the natural medicine you are looking for. Stop by today! Cell Phone Policy: Need to answer a call or text message? No problem! As a legal dispensary, we do not have a 'no cell phone' policy. We welcome you to take a picture in one of our selfie stations. Ask one of our helpful Consultants/Caretakers to take your photo, and don’t forget to tag us or send it to us. We’d love to add you to our IG and/or FB! Thank you for respecting our customers/patient's privacy by keeping all photos strictly of our establishment and/or products. Product availability Due to July 1st compliance, we are working strenuously with our vendors to ensure future delivery dates to replenish all of our products. Please call us with any questions you shall have regarding your favorite brands and products. If you’d like to be placed on our waiting list, please give us a call and we will call you as soon as the products are back. Products Our featured brands include CBD Water Works, Korova, Henry's Originals, Kurvana Kpen & ASCND, Sensi Chew, Life Bloom Organics, Apothecanna, Select, Select CBD, Kingpen, Heavy Hitters, Raw Garden, Punch Extracts, COTC, Cream Of The Crop Gardens, Bread Farms, Lowell Herb Co, Bloom Farms, Bloom brands, Chemistry, Plus, Level Tablinguals, Level Protabs, Mary's Medicinals, Garden Society, Dosist, Stiiizy, Beboe, GetZen, Yummi Karma, Breez, Life Bloom Organics, Papa & Barkley, Charlotte's Web, Chill Chocolate, 3Leaf, Lord Jones, Made From Dirt, Speakeasy, Kush Queen, Mary Joe Cold Brew, Sprig, Cannabis Quenchers, Goldleaf, 3C Farms, Coast Leaflettes, Stone Age Garden, Chong's Choice, Loudpack, Floracal, Outco, Cru, Marley Natural, Marley Studio, Dixie Elixirs, Legal, Zendo, Crafted, Double Barell, Devil's Lettuce. Deals First-time customers will receive 10% off!! Refer a friend and receive FTP deal again. We offer 10%off for veterans, 10% off for disabilities, and 15% off for cancer patients. We accept cash, debit, and credit transactions. (Debit/Credit $3 processing fee.) Service Locations Located in Westside Santa Ana, we are conveniently off of Warner and Harbor. Upon arriving, please drive to the back where you can find our safe access parking. You will be greeted by our beautiful ‘Love’ wall painted by The Love Crew. We are the closest dispensary to servicing Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, and Fountain Valley.