KannaKare is a team of state licensed medical cannabis providers. Our Mission is to educate our patients and provide them with excellent products and a better quality of life.
Our website has up to date information regarding what we currently have in stock along with information regarding kannakare and getting your medical marijuana card.
www.kannakare.com