We are a grassroots, connoisseur cannabis retail store serving the beautiful Southern Oregon area. Created for discerning taste, we specialize in the finest cannabis flowers, extracts, and edibles the market has to offer. We also carry a variety of luxury cannabis products including skin & body care. Kanopy 7 fosters a farm to shelf relationship to showcase amazing products while paying homage to the hard working families that operate the farms local to Oregon. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions you may have. Let us help you find the best products to fit your lifestyle.