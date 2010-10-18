Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Karmaceuticals is a concentrates centered
Newly Recreational and 10 Year Medical Dispensary.
Our knowledgable Budtenders will set you up with an amazing product that will fit your budget, and is sure to satisfy. We hold ourselves to a Higher standard and only carry the best, such as, Lazercat, 710 Labs, Viola, and Nomad. We also have every selection of Incredibles and Wana edibles for those hard to find flavors. Give us a call for specific deal pricing and Strain Selections!
Stop in, say hi, get some goodies, and then go get Extra High for us.