Kasa Kana was created by a family whose passions are cannabis and people. When talks of legalizing recreational cannabis began, we decided to focus on our passions and go full force into developing an elevated cannabis experience. We’ve been learning how to improve this ever so new industry by working closely with the top licensed producers from across the country. We hand select all our products and are constantly on the hunt for the newest growers and strains. We aim to provide our local communities a safe and welcoming experience. We invite you to join us at our Kasa! Come visit us at 1840 Lansdowne St W Unit 8 in Peterborough Ontario.