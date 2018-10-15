The story behind Kaya began with three best friends from Boulder who shared a passion for their community, a taste for high-quality cannabis, and a dream to run a dispensary that had high-quality cannabis that was affordable for our friends and family. Back then we called it “Southwest Alternative Care”. As time went on, we needed a name that fit a little better with who we were, so we settled on “Kaya”. First and foremost, it means ‘beautiful’, but it’s also Jamaican slang for marijuana. Our leadership team includes a former eagle scout, a scientist, a former nonprofit director, and a World Series Poker champ (well, second place). Colorado is our home and we love doing business here. We will always remain a locally owned and operated shop because we like meeting our customers and getting to know our community. We like to think of ourselves as a craft marijuana company: we grow all of our product in small batches, personally hand-trim it, and do an extended cure (which is like barrel-aging beer but doesn’t sound nearly as trendy). We develop our own genetics and strive to create new and unique strains for every batch. Make sure to come in often, because your favorite one-of-a-kind strain might sell out quickly!