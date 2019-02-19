teleshia69 on March 20, 2019

Today we visited kaya Herb house in Falmouth the ambiance of the venue is absolutely amazing relaxing, its a nice setting and ideal chill spot. Great place to chill and unwind.. I had a ice cold coconut jelly, with an Italian 🍕 by Natasha.. Sat in the Library and got an reply to days worth of email.. While Amanda serve me up some blue mountain coffee.. Finish my evening in the smoke room with friends and while we smoke that Sting A ling that was introduced by Nordia the cashier.. Overall customer service was superb amazing atmosphere.. High standard Professionalism was displayed.. See you guys on my next day off...