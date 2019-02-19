YoungFlyPrince
First time in Jamaica and this was the first place we visit, the products where good grade quality and the atmosphere is great!
4.9
8 reviews
Excellent atmosphere, staffs were amazing and not to mentioned the Italian pizza. First time trying it and best believe i was impressed.
Great place stopped in and the budtenders took very good care of us will definitely be back
Great staff, nice smoke room, a lot of options available. The product itself was OK nothing special, but is much better than what can be found in the area. I tried 3 strains in 2 visits in a day. Don't get me wrong it did the trick but after at most an hour the effects were gone. Worth the visit.
Costumer services is excellent!!First time trying it here so will leave a follow up comment soon..
Today we visited kaya Herb house in Falmouth the ambiance of the venue is absolutely amazing relaxing, its a nice setting and ideal chill spot. Great place to chill and unwind.. I had a ice cold coconut jelly, with an Italian 🍕 by Natasha.. Sat in the Library and got an reply to days worth of email.. While Amanda serve me up some blue mountain coffee.. Finish my evening in the smoke room with friends and while we smoke that Sting A ling that was introduced by Nordia the cashier.. Overall customer service was superb amazing atmosphere.. High standard Professionalism was displayed.. See you guys on my next day off...
George, Tiana and I stopped by to get 7g of 9lb Hammer. Our budtender was Jamecia, a very lovely outspoken young lady. After ordering my 9lb Hammer, Jamecia began to introduce Sting a Ling to us, we then ordered 2 1g of Sting a Ling. Upon leaving Nordia told us about the café and pizza bar. It was awesome. We did enjoy ourselves there.
Environment feels like home, Great products and prices and staff members are awesome. My Favourite buds are the Sting A Ling and the Purple Chem OG. Dem Maaaaaaaaaaaaaad!!!! Try their Italian Pizza, Coffee and Pastries upstairs. Love the place, it's really amazing.