thicksmoke876 on April 21, 2019

Upon arrival Kaya has a very chilled out and inviting atmosphere. The buds are trimmed well and there is a large variety of strains to select from. The quality of buds are amongst the best compared to other dispensaries on the island. The drop in ratings comes with the oil cartridges. The regular oil cartridges taste fantastic on exhale, but it finishes in less than a day. I have been purchasing the oil pens for a few months from this location and it has always been the same problem, they are over priced and finish way faster than normal, after about 35 puffs its done. The only reason I continue to purchase oil pens here is because it is the only place on the island that does CO2 pens. Compared to pens overseas the liquid seems a lot more runny. In foreign, the oil pens have a very viscous look, these one are no where near the same. They have JUUL compatible pods that last a decent amount of time, but they tend to get messy inside the JUUL about half way through the pod. Overall the place is off to a great start