Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The bud tender was super helpful but when it came time to weigh out my flower, he used bare fingers on a plain scale. Not sure when he last washed his hands and wasn't too excited about all of the loose shake left on the scale when he put it in the container... either invest in something to handle the buds or wear gloves.
Al3c
on November 11, 2018
I walked over from Applebees while waiting for a to go order and picked up an edible. The budtender was helpful and knowledgeable, I will definitely be back to check out the bud and concentrates in the future.