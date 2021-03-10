Kēlo Cannabis is centered around one key element: living your glorious life. We are driven, passionate, and family-focused entrepreneurs who share the vision for a thriving west-coast lifestyle. We care just as much about enjoying powdery days on the slopes as we do about relaxing on a patio after a long hike. Connection matters to us; whether its through random conversations about the best local food or helping others find which cannabis products work best for their lifestyle. We’re in it for the people. Created in Kelowna, BC, our brand emulates the relaxed, fun-loving, adventure based lifestyle many people in the Okanagan live daily. We strive to make the most of every minute, hour, day, and season and we challenge you to explore and embrace each and every moment of this glorious life!