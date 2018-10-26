The first to bring medical marijuana to southeastern PA, Keystone Shops provides a welcoming and informative experience for patients and seeks to be the dispensary of choice to aid in the healing process for registered PA patients. With a flagship location in Devon, secondary location in bustling retail district KOP, and third and final shop in the heart of South Philly, Keystone Shops proudly serves patients from Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties. Keystone Shops is a dispensary only and carries products from many of the G/Ps in PA, included, but not limited to, Grassroots, Cresco Yeltrah, Moxie Purepenn, Terrapin, Holistic, Prime Wellness, and more. Each dispensary offers ample parking, including ADA compliant, handicapped parking spaces. Due to federal regulations, Keystone Shops may not accept credit cards. For your convenience, we may accept ATM cards.