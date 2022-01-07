Our goal is to change the public perception of shopping for cannabis and cannabis accessories by offering our clients high quality products in a safe and welcoming retail environment. We have come a long way since our inception and have always believed that safe and regulated cannabis usage can better everyone's lives. Kia Ora Kannabis offers our expertise to all consumers to help you make well informed decisions about purchasing safe, high quality products at the best price. Come visit us at 236 Red River Road in Thunder Bay Ontario.