VAPE DEALS! 3 for $80 Sublime carts and 2 for $80 Bison carts!
Valid 12/3/2019 – 1/1/2020
Get 3 Sublime 1/2 gram vape carts or get 2 Bison 1/2 gram vape carts for $80 OTD!
While supplies last.
All Products
NC Fire
from Red Dirt Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Cannatonic
from Okie Kush
5%
THC
6%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Blue Dream
from Red Dirt Sungrown
14.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Golden Goat
from Red Dirt Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from Dr. Green Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Mimosa
from Dr. Green Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
M.A.C. (Miracle Alien Cookies)
from Red Dirt Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Channel+
from JD Flowers
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Red Dirt Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Blue Cheese Pre-Roll
from Escalated Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
Blue Dream Pre-Roll
from Escalated Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
Hindu Kush Pre-Roll
from Escalated Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
Northern Lights
from Mason Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Super Sour Diesel
from Red Dirt Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
OG Kush
from JAMM Life
13%
THC
5%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
White Widow
from Good Ole Boys
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Venice OG
from Red Dirt Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Swazi Gold
from Okie Kush
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Sunset Sherbert
from Dr. Green Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Garlic Juice
from Cold Creek Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Special Ops
from Red Dirt Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Mendo Breath
from 3D Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Citral Glue x Durban Poison HTE Sap
from Gnarly Herb Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$581 gram
$581 gram
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Kief
from Terpenetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Blue Dream 1g CO2 Oil Syringe
from Mammoth Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Obi Wan Kenobi Blend 1g CO2 Oil Syringe
from Mammoth Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Blue Cookies x XJ-13 Live Resin Crumble
from Terpenetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$42½ gram
$42½ gram
XJ-13 Live Resin Crumble
from Terpenetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$42½ gram
$42½ gram
Glue Zauce Rosin
from Sweet Sap Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
White Widow Cured HCFSE Badder
from Gnarly Herb Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Mango Sapphire x White Widow Cured HCFSE Badder
from Gnarly Herb Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Sunset Sorbet Space Badder
from Take A Trip
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Lemonhead OG Space Badder
from Take A Trip
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Morning Wood Live Hash Rosin
from 918 OG
___
THC
___
CBD
$951 gram
$951 gram
RSO 1g Syringe
from US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)
60%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
1937 OG Kush 1g Syringe
from US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
1937 G-13 1g Syringe
from US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Blueberry Skunk Space Badder
from Take A Trip
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Starberry Resin Sugar
from Sunday Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Purple Punch Shatter
from Bootlegger 710
___
THC
___
CBD
$581 gram
$581 gram
