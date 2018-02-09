The Kind Castle is a recreational castle themed Marijuana Dispensary Located in Parachute Colorado. Recreational cannabis users 21+ make their way across a hanging drawbridge to access an archaic castle; home to only top shelf cannabis products. The Kind Castle interior is blanketed with rustic brick walls and plush violet velvet seats to create a medieval castle experience that you will not forget. All menu items are hand-selected from only the finest growers and marijuana infused products manufacturers throughout the state of Colorado. The Kind Castle team prides itself on working exclusively with grade A marijuana growers who cultivate their cannabis using only organic soils, along with no non-organic herbicides, pesticides, and/or fungicides. The Kind Castle team operates in full compliance with the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and Department of Revenue, and is proud to offer Parachute canna customers an inventory of only top-quality products that will far exceed that of the other dispensaries in the surrounding areas. The Kind Castle Staff will always be available to assist cannabis users with questions in-person, by phone, and by email at info@kindcastle.com. Menu The Kind Castle works with a team of local cannabis growers and infused products manufacturers to compose a menu of grade-A products. The dispensary is best known for their high-testing top-shelf and exotic strains like Chemmy Jones, Wedding Cake, Cookies and Cream, Orange Cookies, Zookies, and many more. Parachute recreational customers also have access to over 20+ strains for the $99 ounce at all times; with strains like Jungle Book, White Walker OG, Papayahuasca, Afghani, Danky Kong, Jabberwocky, Lucinda Williams, Mind Bender, and Pineapple Express to name a few. Dab on terpene-rich concentrates extracted by vendors like Chronic Creations, 710 Labs, Craft, Concentrate Supply Company and many more. The collection of concentrates includes Live Rosin, Water Hash, High-C Live Resin, Regular Live Resin, Live Badder, Wax, Shatters, Syringes in strain-specific half and full-gram flavors, and just about anything else you can think of. Parachute canna users can also medicate discreetly with name-brand vape cartridges and disposable pens by IndigoPro, Northern Standard, Fine, Oilstix, Craft, Lucid Mood and Herban Legendz. The shelves are stocked with more than 100 edibles, from baked goods to beverages; including Colorado's first Cannabis Infused non-alcoholic beer made by Keef Cola. The Kind Castle team carries items like Cheeba Chews, Green Hornet, Robhots, Leafs By Snoop, and Wana Gummies; along with Coda, Blue Kudu, and Northern Standard Chocolates. In addition there is Ripple to mix with your favorite drinks and Suck-IT hard candies to enjoy at anytime throughout the day. The menu also includes Wana and Altus Capsules, Keef Cola 10mg and 100mg drinks, pop-rocks, and much more. All menu prices include tax so you will never be surprised by any huge hike in price at the cash register. As far as payment goes; The Kind Castle accepts cash as a form of payment with an ATM located on-site and within the dispensary for your convenience. Deals The Kind Castle offers a $99 out-the-door ounce every day, and includes between 20-30 strains for that ounce for you to choose from at all times (You will also receive 30% off ALL accessories with the purchase of your ounce). There are every day $20 Eighths, $35 Quarters, 420 Joint Specials, and Daily Deals. Additional discounts include a 20% discount to Veterans, Industry professionals and Garfield/Mesa County residents. Finally, Medical Marijuana cardholders will receive a 15% discount as well; all discounts will only apply to items not already on sale. Customers who spend their birthday with The Kind Castle will be gifted with a 10% discount on their purchase and penny joint to help you celebrate! Leave a review with the details of your Kind Castle experience on Leafly, Weedmaps, Instagram, Facebook, and/or other social media platforms and you receive a penny joint for your Kind words and for letting others know what to expect. The Kind Castle uses an in-house reward system as well to help you save additionally. All you have to do is check into the dispensary on the iPad up-front each time you visit and you will receive 20 points per check-in with 40 points being awarded on Friday. Customers that earn 80 points can receive a penny joint, 120 points will receive $5 off, and 200 points will receive $10 off. Save these as long as you like, they will never expire. To keep up with the latest updates from The Kind Castle, customers can check the dispensary’s website at www.kindcastle.com and/or follow them on their social media websites; including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Leafly, and Weedmaps. Service Locations Canna consumers will find The Kind Castle located on the corner of First Street and Railroad Avenue near the Post Office, Running Burrito, and The Little Coffee Shack. Their Kind Kingdom offers ample parking with ADA compliant parking spots, including rails and easily accessible doors with push button access. Recreational marijuana patrons travel from all over the state of Colorado to find the highest-grade cannabis products that our located within the Castle walls. The Kind Castle extends their services to canna consumers in Grand Junction, DeBeque, Rifle, Silt, New Castle, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Aspen, Eagle, Vail and Denver. The dispensary staff also welcomes out-of-state and international marijuana customers that are 21+. Location Information Parachute is a town nestled in Garfield County, Colorado; roughly 30 minutes west of Glenwood Springs and 30 minutes east of Grand Junction. Visitors can take a short drive to Rifle Gap, Harvey Gap, Rifle Falls, Glenwood Hot Springs, Mt Garfield, and many more; The Colorado River is another popular destination for travelers who enjoy outdoor activities like tubing and water rafting locally in town, making Parachute and the Kind Castle a must for those traveling through.