Follow
Pickup available
Kind Farma
Pickup available
530-231-5695
Product Price Errors
We are having tech problems with the Leafly website and some products are showing up for sale from $0.01-$2.00. This is an error and we are working with tech support to get it fixed as soon as possible.
Kind Farma Specials: FLOWER
CONNECTED/ALIEN LABS: Buy an eighth get 1G for $5 FLOW KANA: Buy two eighths get the third for $5 SIMPLY CANNABIS: 30% OFF WOODLAND RESERVE: Buy two eighths get the third for $0.01 GANJA GOLD: Buy a pre-roll get one for $1.00 * Promo cannot be combined with additional discounts