All Products
Triple Chocolate Chip #4 (Taxes Included)
from Grown Rogue Gardens
19.21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Triple Chocolate #4
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie (Taxes Included)
from Williams Wonder Farms
23.06%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Kesey (Taxes Included)
from Shango
21.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem Kesey
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fancy Girl (Taxes Included)
from Hoodview Cannabis
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Fancy Girl
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orion's Belt (Taxes Included)
from Green Gear Solutions
20.03%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orion's Belt
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer (Taxes Included)
from Hoodview Cannabis
22.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Humble Pie (Taxes Included)
from OCS Bluff
27.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Humble Pie
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Valley Kush (Taxes Included)
from OCS Bluff
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Valley Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Jack (Taxes Included)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
22.91%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Super Jack
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BB#3 (Taxes Included)
from Mirson Farms LLC
28.14%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AC/DC (Taxes Included)
from IRON Laboratories
0.63%
THC
20.84%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Jäger (Taxes Included)
from East Fork Cultivars
7.88%
THC
18.2%
CBD
Pineapple Jager
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trap Star (Taxes Included)
from OCS Bluff
25.41%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Trap Star
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crashers (Taxes Included)
from Evergreen Natural Harvest
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Memory Loss (Taxes Included)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
25.32%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine (Taxes Included)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
25.53%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Code Blue (Taxes Included)
from High Productions
20.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Code Blue
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Don't Pass Me By (Taxes Included)
from East Fork Cultivars
4.43%
THC
13.09%
CBD
Don't Pass Me By
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pennywise (Taxes Included)
from East Fork Cultivars
7.21%
THC
9.6%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ube Ice Cream (Taxes Included)
from Evergreen Natural Harvest
24.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
UBE Ice Cream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue #4 1G Live Resin, Mana Extracts (Taxes Included)
from Mana Extracts
67.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Master Kush X OG Kush 1G Live Resin, Mana Extracts (Taxes Included)
from Mana Extracts
66%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Trainwreck X Animal Cookies 1G Live Resin, Mana Extracts (Taxes Included)
from Mana Extracts
65.65%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Black Betty 1G Live Resin, Mana Extracts (Taxes Included)
from Mana Extracts
68.27%
THC
0.15%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Game Changer 1G Cartridge, Buddies (Taxes Included)
from Buddies Brand
77.2%
THC
3.68%
CBD
Game Changer
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Pal-Patine 1G Live Resin, Buddies (Taxes Included)
from Buddies Brand
69.84%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Pal-Patine
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies 1G Live Resin, Buddies (Taxes Included)
from Buddies Brand
59.1%
THC
0.24%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Gelato, Sugar Wax (Taxes Included)
from NW KIND
79.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Kona Cookies, Extract (Taxes Included)
from NW KIND
77.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies, Sugar Wax (Taxes Included)
from NW KIND
80.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
Golden Strawberry, Sugar Wax (Taxes Included)
from NW KIND
77.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Nasty Kush, Extract (Taxes Included)
from NW KIND
73.2%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Silver OG, Cannabis Extract (Taxes Included)
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
72.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
Fire Runner 1G Farmer's Friend Extract (Taxes Included)
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
74.7%
THC
0.28%
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
Fruit OG 1G Farmer's Friend Extract (Taxes Included)
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
61.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
Dosi 1G Live Resin, Mana Extracts (Taxes Included)
from Mana Extracts
62.1%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Lemon Diesel 1G Live Resin Dirty Arm Farms (Taxes Included)
from Dirty Arm Farm
61.2%
THC
2%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
MediHaze "Dabaratus" 1G Concentrate Applicator (Taxes Included)
from O.penVAPE
29.8%
THC
53.3%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
