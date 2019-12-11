Follow
Deals
Mule Sugar Blow Out Sale
Valid 11/12/2019 – 12/1/2019
Take 40% off Mule Infused sugar!
Limit 16 OZ Per Customer
All Products
Hua Nui (Unknown Genetics) *50/50 Hybrid
from Rogue Farmer
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Hua Nui
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Orange Apricot (Legendary Orange Apricot) *50/50 Hybrid
from Noble Farms
25.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Orange Apricot
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$174½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Lodi Dodi (J1 x Sugar Black Rose) *Sativa Hybrid
from SugarTop Buddery
23.95%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lodi Dodi
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Lemonade (Lemon OG x Strawberry Cough) *Sativa Hybrid
from Capital Cannabis
21.45%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemonade
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Nightshade (Durban Poison x River Song) *Sativa Hybrid
from Geek Farms
20.44%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Nightshade
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$174½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Miss Funk (Mrs. Madd's Bubba x Sour Kush) *Indica
from Cannasentials
23.83%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Miss Funk
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
O.Z. Kush (OG Eddy Lepp x Zkittles) *Indica
from Saint Cannabis
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
O.Z. Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Oregon Diesel '78 (Oregon Diesel x '78 OG LA Affle) *Indica Hybrid
from SugarTop Buddery
3.95%
THC
6.66%
CBD
Oregon Diesel '78
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Over Flo (Colorado Flo x Face Off OG) *50/50 Hybrid
from Cascadia Premium
21.5%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Over Flo
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Wedding Crasher (Wedding C@ke x Purple Punch)
from Noble Farms
27.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Ace Of Spades (Jack the Ripper x Black Cherry Soda) *Indica
from Capital Cannabis
21.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Ace of Spades
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Rainmaker (Citral Skunk x Mandarin Skunk) *Indica Hybrid
from Noble Farms
26.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$174½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Sour Pe@ch Cobbler (Ice Queen x Hucklberry Diesel)*Hybrid
from Deep Creek Gardens
17.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Peach Cobbler
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Oregon Widow (Oregon Skunk x Blue Widow) *Indica/Hybrid
from Oregon Dreams
17.45%
THC
0.88%
CBD
Oregon Skunk x Blue Widow
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$1681 ounce
PCG Cooks (Granddaddy x OG Kush x Durban Poison) *Hybrid
from The Dub Wholes
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
PCG Cooks
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Sm@rt!es (Blue City Diesel x Cooks)*50/50 Hyrid
from Dr. Jolly's
22.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sm@rt!es
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Black Triangle (Triangle Kush x 88 G13 x Hash Plant) *Indica
from Cannassentials
21.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Triangle
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Blue City Diesel (Blueberry x NYCD) *Indica Hybrid
from Storm Cannabis Co.
22.49%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Dragon Snacks (Blue Dragon Desert Frost x Blueberry Cooks) *50/50 Hybrid
from Yerba Buena
6.79%
THC
11.2%
CBD
Dragon Snacks
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Durban Poison (African Landrace Sativa) *Sativa
from sofresh farms
23.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$54⅛ ounce
$102¼ ounce
$198½ ounce
$3961 ounce
Devil's Punchbowl (Hell's OG x River Song) *Indica Hybrid
from Geek Farms
20.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Devil's Punchbowl
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$174½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Mt. Pisgah Gelato (Cooks X Gelato) *Hybrid
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Cooks x Gelato
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
24K Gold (Kosher Kush x Tangie) *Indica Hybrid
from Gnome Grown Organics
19.13%
THC
0.04%
CBD
24K Gold
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Honey Banana (Strawberry Banana x Honey Boo Boo) *50/50 Hybrid
from Capital Cannabis
21.26%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Honey Banana
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Albert Walker (Unknown Origins) * Hybrid Indica
from NW Artisan
17.97%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Albert Walker
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Hichu (Granddaddy Purple X Green Ribbon X Cooks) 50/50 Hybrid
from Alibi Cannabis
23.72%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Hichu
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Kobe (Purple Punch x L.A. Confidential) *Indica
from Oregon Dreams
13.92%
THC
0.88%
CBD
Kobe
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Huckleberry Web (Charlotte's Web x Oregon Huckleberry)*Sativa Hybrid
from Deep Creek Gardens
7.67%
THC
14.65%
CBD
Huckleberry Web
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$54⅛ ounce
$102¼ ounce
$198½ ounce
$3961 ounce
Lavender (Lavender x Harlequin x Tsunami) * Indica Dominant Hybrid
from Tao Gardens
17.79%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Lemon Rhino (Lemon OG x White Rhino) *Hybrid
from Sugarbud
22.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Rhino
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$174½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Cherry Chem (Cherry Pie x Chemdawg) * Indica/Hybrid
from Frontier Farms
22.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
The Sweeties (White Tahoe Cooks x Face Off OG) *Indica/Hybrid
from Frontier Farms
28.3%
THC
0.11%
CBD
The Sweeties
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
White Tahoe Cookies (The White x Tahoe OG x Cooks) *Hybrid/Indica
from Frontier Farms
23.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Stardawg (Chemdog 4 x Tres Dawg) *Hybrid
from Highland Provisions
23.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Miss USA (Kosher Kush x Strawberry Banana) *Indica Hybrid
from Millerville Farms
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Miss USA
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Maui Dog (Super Skunk x Muai x Chem Dawg) *Sativa Hybrid
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
23.45%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Maui Dog
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Larry OG (SFV OG x OG Kush) *Indica Hybrid
from Millerville Farms
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Hollister Kush (Pandoras Box x Grape Kush) *Sativa Hybrid
from Choice Farms
14.1%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Hollister Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Lime OG (Lime Skunk x Triple OG F2) *Hybrid
from Choice Farms
23.9%
THC
1.15%
CBD
Lime OG
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Cooks Wreck (Trainwreck x Cooks) *Hybrid
from Grizzly Farms
28%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Cooks Wreck
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
