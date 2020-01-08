166 products
$25 Eighths on Premium Flower
Valid 1/8/2020 – 1/9/2020
$25 eighths on all Premium-Grade flower. Limit to one eighth deal per customer. Only for Premium Flower. Exceptions may apply. Ask budtender for details.
All Products
Mandarin Cookies by Kind Love OK
from Kind Love OK
19.7%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Purple Rain Haze by Kind Love OK
from Kind Love OK
20%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Purple Rain Haze
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Snowball by Kind Love OK
from Kind Love OK
29.4%
THC
1.7%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Brainkiller by Kind Love OK
from Kind Love OK
20.3%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Brainkiller
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Hawaiian Punch by Kind Love OK
from Kind Love OK
19.4%
THC
1%
CBD
Hawaiian Punch
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Jolly Rancher by Kind Love OK
from Kind Love OK
15.2%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Jolly Rancher
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Mazar by Herbal Junction Farms
from Herbal Junction Farms
19.4%
THC
1%
CBD
Mazar Kush
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Full Moon Pharm
from Full Moon Pharm
26.37%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$15each
In-store only
GG4 by Full Moon Pharm
from Full Moon Pharm
30.34%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$15each
In-store only
GMO by Full Moon Pharm
from Full Moon Pharm
26.84%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Slurricane by Hideaway Farms
from Hideaway Farms
21.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Logan's Run by Rosemary Farms
from Rosemary Farms
15.01%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Logan's Run
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Forbidden Zkittles by Herbal Junction Farms
from Herbal Junction Farms
15.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Forbidden Zkittles
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Banana Hammock
from Kind Love OK
16.5%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Banana Hammock R1
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Thin Mint by Kind Love OK
from Kind Love OK
20.5%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$15each
In-store only
66 Cookies by Full Moon Pharm
from Full Moon Pharm
22.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
66 Cookies
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet by Jive Cannabis
from Jive Cannabis Co.
20.88%
THC
0.63%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Insane in the Membrane by Kind Love OK
from Kind Love OK
18.6%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Live Sugar- Chem D I95 Full Gram
from Diamond Labs
68.5%
THC
5.36%
CBD
Chem D I95
Strain
$72each
In-store only
Live Sugar-Chem D I95 Half Gram
from Diamond Labs
68.5%
THC
5.36%
CBD
Chem D I95
Strain
$38each
In-store only
White Widow Oil by Bison Extracts
from Bison Extracts
1.28%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$360 g
In-store only
Live Budder- OGKB Full Gram
from Diamond Labs
72.7%
THC
___
CBD
$72each
In-store only
Pure Vida Syringe
from Bison Extracts
61.9%
THC
1.97%
CBD
PURE VIDA
Strain
$641 g
In-store only
Reba Pod
from Bison Extracts
64.9%
THC
___
CBD
$48½ g
In-store only
Straw Syringe
from Bison Extracts
67.9%
THC
___
CBD
$641 g
In-store only
Skywalker Pod
from Bison Extracts
75.2%
THC
___
CBD
$48½ g
In-store only
Lem-Chem Rosin by Medicine Man Cannabis Company
from Medicine Man Cannabis Company
52.53%
THC
1.49%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Golden Goat Oil by Bison Extracts
from Bison Extracts
1.09%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$360 g
In-store only
Live Shatter- Randy Random/House Blend Full Gram
from Diamond Labs
65.3%
THC
___
CBD
$72each
In-store only
Blueberry Pie Distillate by Mary Mechanix
from Mary Mechanix
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
RSO Distillate by Mary Mechanix
from Mary Mechanix
52.42%
THC
2.39%
CBD
RSO
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sugar Wax- Sweet Thang Full Gram
from BCC
77.3%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Crumble- Chem D I95 Half Gram
from Diamond Labs
55.2%
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Live Diamonds- Chem D I95 Full Gram
from Diamond Labs
68.5%
THC
5.36%
CBD
$761 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Distillate by Mary Mechanix
from Mary Mechanix
94.74%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Live Budder-OGKB Half Gram
from Diamond Labs
72.7%
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
XJ-13 Distillate by Mary Mechanix
from Mary Mechanix
94.74%
THC
0.23%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
OGKB Live Resin by Diamond Labs
from Diamond Labs
72.7%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Live Sugar- Gorilla Glue x Hollywood Punch Half Gram
from Diamond Labs
72.7%
THC
1.59%
CBD
Gorilla Glue x Hollywood Punch
Strain
$38each
In-store only
Crumble- Chem D I95 Full Gram
from Diamond Labs
68.5%
THC
5.36%
CBD
Chem D I95
Strain
$72each
In-store only
12345