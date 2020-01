Kind Love OK is Tulsa's premier downtown medical cannabis dispensary. We are located at 3rd and Elgin between Fassler Hall and the Boxyard. At Kind Love, we exist for our customers. We want you to experience medical cannabis the way it was meant to be enjoyed. We'll stop at nothing to ensure you're getting the absolute best medical cannabis that Oklahoma has to offer.

At Kind Love, we provide medical marijuana patients with quality flower, clones, edibles, beverages, concentrates, seeds, topicals, tinctures, books, vaporizers, oils, glass and accessories.

Because of the love we put into our grow, Kind Love is well-known for our connoisseur flower, the most extensive selection of high-end concentrates, and the best cannabis-infused products in Colorado and Oklahoma. Our vertical integration from farm to product, combined with our rigorous tracking and control of every aspect of the supply chain, ensure that our customers and patients always get the highest quality cannabis product.

Our extensive line of Kind Love-cultivated flower captures a large range of sativas, indicas, and a collection of various types of hybrids, as well as premium flower from the top farms in Oklahoma. We carry a vast selection of concentrates, including interesting extracts in a multitude of different forms. We also offer a large grouping of tasty edibles available in a variety of size options.

Taking best practices from our Colorado counterparts, we employ only the best service and products in our dispensary. Our quality products will entice you to try us out, but our friendly, knowledgable employees will keep you coming back.

Come see what you've been missing. Shop Tulsa, Oklahoma's best medical dispensary for the highest quality medical cannabis products.