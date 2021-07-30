NEW NEW NEW!!!! New Owners!!! Newly Remodeled!! New Awesome Vibes!! Lance and Jessica are small town folks, that moved from West Texas in December with their 5 kids, to begin their new journey in life!! Lance is IN charge of the grow and everything behind the scene! Jessica is the main face you will see in the dispensary! She is a lover of people, good vibes and everything 420 related! Come in say Hi and stay awhile! Great Customer Service!