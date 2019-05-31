In a land far far away, on a path that would soon become known to many in the world, there was an enchanted dispensary that many never knew existed. The dispensary was quite different than most. The staff was excited to share their knowledge of the plant because they had so much love for the plant. Soon, people traveled from near and far to see for themselves what so many people were talking about. When they arrived, they were taken in by “The Crew” and immediately felt honored by the service and hospitality in which they received. They began to share their experience with others and soon King’s Crew quickly became the talk of the land and soon everyone had to see for themselves what made this place so special. King’s Crew is a full-service, licensed cannabis dispensary located in Long Beach, CA. We provide a premium customer shopping experience with our beautiful, contemporary retail space, caring and knowledgeable staff, and a wide selection of only the finest compliant cannabis products on the market. We’re conveniently located on Pacific Coast Highway and 7th Street, and offer accessible on-site parking and a Royalty Rewards program to gain points towards future purchases. Our mission is to provide our customers an inviting cannabis retail experience with excellency in customer service and product selection to make you feel like royalty.