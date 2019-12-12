203 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 42
Show All 50
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$460
Deals
Thingamabob Thursday
Valid 12/12/2019 – 12/13/2019
10% off apparel and accessories
Thingamabob Thursday
Valid 12/12/2019 – 12/13/2019
10% off apparel and accessories
All Products
Geezy
from Green Star Growing
30.46%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Geezy
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Geezy
from Green Star Growing
30.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Geezy
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush
from Alaska Rustic
18.64%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Alaska Rustic
20.82%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Alpenglow
from Alaska Rustic
21.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Alpenglow
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Live Long and Prosper
from Smoking Joes Terps
20.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Live, Long and Prosper
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Kasilof Kush
from Smoking Joes Terps
22.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Kasilof Kush
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Citrique
from Alaska Growth
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrique
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Honey Banana
from Smoking Joes Terps
21.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Smoking Joes Terps
25.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Pinapple Express
from Greatland Ganja
22.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Gunslinger
from Greatland Ganja
20.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Gunslinger
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Ice Cream
from Top Hat Flower
20.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Top Hat Flower
20.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
La Fresa
from Green Star Growing
17.13%
THC
0.06%
CBD
La Fresa
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Bio Jesus - Shatter
from Good Cannabis
69.81%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Bio-Jesus
Strain
$38½ g
In-store only
Bio Jesus - Wax
from Good Cannabis
76.9%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Bio-Jesus
Strain
$38½ g
In-store only
White Fire OG - Wax
from Good Cannabis
68.43%
THC
0.23%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$38½ g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze - Shatter
from Good Cannabis
73.68%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$38½ g
In-store only
Ghost Train - Wax
from Good Cannabis
73.68%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$38½ g
In-store only
Dark Cookies - Wax
from Good Cannabis
67.83%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Dark Cookies
Strain
$38½ g
In-store only
Northern Lights - Crumble
from Red Run Cannabis Company
68.79%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Chocolate Milk
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Plain Jane Milk
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Ganja Crisp - single
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
10%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Hashade - Drink - 50mg
from Red Run Cannabis Cultivators LLC
50mg
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Momo's Crinkles
from MoMo's Bakery
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Tea Tassie's
from MoMo's Bakery
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Widow
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Carmelitos
from MoMo's Bakery
10mg
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Stoney Moose Milk Eggnog
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
40mg
THC
0%
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Bourbon Cherry Vanilla Gummies
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Mango Chili Gummy
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Gummy - Citrus
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Gummy - Key Lime
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Sunny Day Granola - 4pk
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
20mg
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Cannabis Capsules - Cannacaps
from Red Run Cannabis Company
50mg
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Almond Joyfuls - Single
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
5mg
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Snickering Doodles - 2pk
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
10mg
THC
0%
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Almond Joyfuls - 2 pk
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
10mg
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Gourmet Chocolates Almond Sea Salt
from Lady Gray Gourmet Medibles
20mg
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
123456