Deals
Deal of the Month - November
Valid 11/21/2019 – 12/1/2019
10% off the Following: - Time Warp A3 - Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc. - Time Warp A3, 3.5g Dried Cannabis - Summer Fling - Summer Fling 3.5g Dried Flower - Banana Split [Aurora] - Banana Split 3.5g Dried Flower - Headband - Headband 3.5g Dried Flower - Temple - Temple 3.5g Dried Flower - Bayou - Bayou Flower 3.5 g Dried Flower
Applies to Regular price items only. No Cash Value. No Rainchecks. Applies to in-stock items only. Cannot be combined with any other promotion, discount, or offer.
All Products
Bakerstreet [Tweed] Seeds
from Canopy Growth
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$604 grams
Gems
from Up Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.95⅛ ounce
BC Sour Diesel [Flowr]
from The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc.
11%
THC
0.5%
CBD
BC Sour Diesel [Flowr]
Strain
$38.99⅛ ounce
Cannabis Collections: Discovery Series Volume 1 - TerrAscend
from TerrAscend
14.5%
THC
6.5%
CBD
Cannabis Collections: Discovery Series Volume 1 - TerrAscend
Strain
$66.995 grams
Quadra - Broken Coast Cannabis
from Broken Coast Cannabis
19.15%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Quadra - Broken Coast Cannabis
Strain
$49.5⅛ ounce
Keats [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.5⅛ ounce
Argyle
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
50 Kush [Up]
from Up Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.95⅛ ounce
Time Warp A3 - Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
from Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
11%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Time Warp A3 - Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
Blue Velvet
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99⅛ ounce
Pink Kush Softgels [San Rafael '71]
from MedReleaf
6.5%
THC
___
CBD
$57.991.5 gram
Ocean View - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
14%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ocean View
Strain
$48.99⅛ ounce
Boaty McBoatface
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
Twd. Sativa
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ ounce
Chocolope [Whistler]
from Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp.
___
THC
___
CBD
$69.99⅛ ounce
GSC [Canna Farms]
from Canna Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.99⅛ ounce
Temple
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.99⅛ ounce
Tweed Balanced
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ ounce
City Lights
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.99⅛ ounce
CBD Oil - Organigram
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.994 grams
Purple Chitral - MedReleaf
from MedReleaf
16.95%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Purple Chitral - MedReleaf
Strain
$37.99⅛ ounce
Banana Split [Aurora]
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
13%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$35.99⅛ ounce
Gabriola [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.99⅛ ounce
All Kush [Acreage Pharm]
from Acreage Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
Jean Guy [7ACRES]
from 7ACRES
20.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$55.99⅛ ounce
Casablanca
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.99⅛ ounce
Highlands
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
Headband
from Maricann
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.49⅛ ounce
White Russian [Boaz]
from BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ ounce
Tangerine Dream [San Rafael '71]
from MedReleaf
15.71%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$37.99⅛ ounce
BC Sour Tangie [Flowr]
from The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc.
14%
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ ounce
Afghani Kush
from Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.99⅛ ounce
Chocolate Fondue [DNA Genetics]
from Canopy Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.991 gram
Grace
from Up Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.95⅛ ounce
White Widow [7ACRES]
from 7ACRES
16%
THC
0.5%
CBD
White Widow [7ACRES]
Strain
$41.99⅛ ounce
Atlantis (Hexo)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.99⅛ ounce
Citrus Punch
from Sundial Growers Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.491 gram
Black
from ABcann
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.99⅛ ounce
Summer Fling
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.99⅛ ounce
Ruxton [Broken Coast]
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
