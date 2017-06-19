Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The staff are highly knowledgeable and were very accommodating to my questions and concerns. The professional and friendly atmosphere made me feel very comfortable and open to discuss the options they had without rush or judgment. This will continue to be the location that I choose to patronage.
equitube
on October 8, 2017
Its a small shop. The owner was friendly. They had $3 joints I wanted to check out. They were fine, but only 1/2 gm making it $6 a gm just like the other shops.
I think this store is closed now. Every time I've went by in the daytime, no one's there.
Bubba69
on September 7, 2017
Average quality at best. Rediculously high prices. Poor storage and presentation. Small selection. They had to dig through a plastic tub under the counter, find the package I wanted from amongst all the other strains mixed in the tub and hand me a bag that looked like it had been over dried and untrimmed. The premium pricing sent me walking away empty handed and very disappointed.