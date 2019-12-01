22 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
$19.99 x5 PREROLLS
Valid 10/11/2019
x5 .6+gram prerolls for $19.99
x5 .6g+ PreRolls for $19.99 +16.75% state tax.
$19.99 x5 PREROLLS
Valid 10/11/2019
x5 .6+gram prerolls for $19.99
x5 .6g+ PreRolls for $19.99 +16.75% state tax.
All Products
White Tahoe Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bueberry Muffin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Zkittlez
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orangeade
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kings Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$9.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$7.991 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
RSO Full Extract Cannabis Oil
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.991 ML
In-store only
Jungle Crew 1g Vape Carts (Variety)
from Unknown Brand
92.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.991 g
In-store only
Jungle Crew 1g Live Resin Sauce (Variety)
from Unknown Brand
74.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$59.991 g
In-store only
EDIHEMP - 300mg CBD Infused Gummies
from EdiPure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
THRIVE - 200mg CBD Infused Gummy Bears
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
EDIPURE - 100mg THC Distillate Infused Cherry Cola Gummies.
from EdiPure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
EDIPURE - 100mg THC Distillate Infused Raspberry Lemonade Gummies
from EdiPure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
EDIPURE - 100mg THC Distillate Mango Habanero Gummies
from EdiPure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
EDIPURE - 100mg THC Distillate Infused Strawberry Lime Gummies
from EdiPure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Premium Prerolls
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.99each
+1 more size
In-store only