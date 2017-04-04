Kitsap Cannabis is the premier I-502 rec shop in the Silverdale, WA area. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are here to make sure that your experience is informative as well as encouraging while satisfying all your Cannabis needs.

We offer a 10% discount to all Veterans. Thank you for your service.

We also offer 10% discount to all Washington State registered medical patients and on-hand certified medical consultants.

Daily deals each day of the week as well as a digital punch card that gives a 25% discount every 10 visits.

Monday Madness - $3.00 off the listed price for any 1/8th.

Twisted Tuesday - All pre-rolls are 10% off listed price.

Wax Wednesday - All wax is 10% off listed price.

Tasty Thursday - All edibles are 10% off listed price.

Fog Friday - All vape cartridges are 10% off listed price.

Shatterday - All shatter is 10% off listed price.

Solventless Sundays - All distillates are 10% off the listed price.

Serving the greater Bremerton, Bangor, Poulsbo, Seabeck, Silverdale, and SunnySlope Areas.