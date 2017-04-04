donatportorchard on March 14, 2018

I have been to many shops in my area. This is by far the best! I go in every Tuesday after bowling and they give me VIP treatment every time. If they don't have a concentrate I want they actually try their best to get it. I mentioned wanting a refillable cartridge and a week later they sold me one! Discounts can be added together up to a max of 25% off. I love this place. I give the gal who has helped me on Tuesdays 10 stars!!!!