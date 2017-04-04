K-LA90
Great atmosphere and choices in products. Very friendly staff who helped me find everything I was looking for and even more!
4.8
10 reviews
The staff is really awesome, the variety and price are unbeatable, great sales! Love this place.
It's a little dark and hard to see inside the store but the people are friendly and helpful
I have been to many shops in my area. This is by far the best! I go in every Tuesday after bowling and they give me VIP treatment every time. If they don't have a concentrate I want they actually try their best to get it. I mentioned wanting a refillable cartridge and a week later they sold me one! Discounts can be added together up to a max of 25% off. I love this place. I give the gal who has helped me on Tuesdays 10 stars!!!!
Bomb shop, Bomb product, Boss prices, Great staff! Big Mike and Sierra always help and always know what's best. so personable they know my taste and preference in almost all the product! One of the best shops around!
This is the only place I'll go when I'm in Silverdale. I can come in with a specific question and they answer it. They also listen well so I buy exactly what I need.
Great staff, fantastic selection, competitive pricing. My “go to” shop.
This is a very nice location, great selection and helpful staff for a novice like myself. This has become my only shop.
I was home visiting and hadn't any idea what to expect as I had moved away just prior to the laws changing, so I asked for some recommendations. I was offered some wonderful options and re-visited an additional 3 times (within a week) while I was home. I was very impressed by the knowledge of the staff and thoroughly pleased with their suggestions. I will be back!
My 3rd visit and each time I had great folks helping me out. I love the store and atmosphere. One thing I've never been offered a punch card for the 10 visit discount. I'm not certain if they actually offer one or not. Other than that 5 stars!