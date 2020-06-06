UtopianSpaceCadet
Amazing Service with Excellent Quailty. Will definitely visit again.
This shop has a great atmosphere and the staff is amazing. They have a huge selection of products to choose from so you’ll definitely be able to find something fire for a great price. I get to come in and do demos for rad Vapes and I absolutely love it!
I get to visit a lot of dispensaries as a Brand Ambassador for Heavy Hitters, and I always feel so welcome at Cloud 9! The Budtenders are all so friendly and helpful, they always have a great selection, and I always leave the shop happy! It just feels like home! I just want to say thank you to Alex for running a great shop with awesome people, awesome vibes, and fire cannabis! 👌 their vape selection is on point, And I love doing Heavy Hitters demos here once a month! It’s never too crowded and you’ll get exactly what you’re looking for at Cloud 9!