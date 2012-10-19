We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Amazing Service with Excellent Quailty. Will definitely visit again.
Loconuggiebuddy
on July 30, 2019
love this place!! the demos are awesome!
rad_krissy
on July 29, 2019
This shop has a great atmosphere and the staff is amazing. They have a huge selection of products to choose from so you’ll definitely be able to find something fire for a great price. I get to come in and do demos for rad Vapes and I absolutely love it!
vapemeawaysac
on June 27, 2019
I get to visit a lot of dispensaries as a Brand Ambassador for Heavy Hitters, and I always feel so welcome at Cloud 9! The Budtenders are all so friendly and helpful, they always have a great selection, and I always leave the shop happy! It just feels like home! I just want to say thank you to Alex for running a great shop with awesome people, awesome vibes, and fire cannabis! 👌 their vape selection is on point, And I love doing Heavy Hitters demos here once a month! It’s never too crowded and you’ll get exactly what you’re looking for at Cloud 9!
Mary_jane2007
on June 17, 2019
love this place the people are always really nice.
Jbaldovino16
on March 5, 2019
I enjoy coming here! friendly staff, Julie is great to work with and knowledgeable.
chrispc
on March 28, 2018
Very friendly staff, good atmosphere and top notch product. Will revisit.
Nybbor
on February 17, 2017
Very friendly and informative staff. Great location.
Jereas
on January 19, 2017
Very friendly staff, as well as a great selection
brooks2rivers
on December 4, 2016
very relaxed experience with knowledgeable staff. very satisfied with inventory and price.