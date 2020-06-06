kevins1990
This place is everything a pot shop shouldn’t be.
This was the first dispensary I went to when I first got my medical card, because it was the closest one to me where I was in Roseville! It isn’t too far from anywhere in sacramento, and they’ve got it all! Usually when people ask me for a product they’ve been looking for, I send them to Doctors Orders, because they have got it all! They have a parking lot, but there is usually a lot of street parking around! You may have to wait, but it is worth it to see the familiar friendly faces at Doctors Orders. And it’s true, they will help you figure out what your body needs in order to feel the way you want to feel! And since they have a really great selection, you’ll be able to find just what you’re looking for! I am a brand ambassador Heavy Hitters, a vape cartridge company, which means I get to visit once a month and educate customers about our product! I love coming here because I get to see so many different people! They see so many new customers, and regulars, the budtenders are genuinely knowledgeable about what you will need! Literally, just what the doctor ordered!
This shop is in high demand and for a good reason! The staff is absolutely amazing and very knowledgeable of the wide variety of products! You are sure to find something great even if you’re on a budget. I love being able to come in here for demos and to educate the staff on all the new info with rad Vapes. I am a brand ambassador for them so I get a lot of opportunities to come into this awesome shop!