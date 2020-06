luna.laguna.52 on May 30, 2018

I've been coming here off and on for a few years now. The quality of the products, along with the reasonable prices are what keep me coming back. The staff is usually friendly and knowledgeble, barring a couple of times when the service wasn't so great, most of them are very nice and eager to help. They usually have a great range of products at all price levels. For me it is worth the drive to the outskirts of town to patronize this establishment.