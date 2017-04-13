NeedsMeSpinach on March 19, 2019

This place would be awesome if they decided to utilize Leafly in addition to Weedmaps! Also wouldn't hurt to have an accurate updated menu(seems always off on WeedMaps)This is a little tiny spot located down a super bumpy dirt road, so be careful upon arrival. Mediocre atmosphere/ambience in addition to it looking like a house they converted into a dispensary. They do have a variety of CBD options(don't need an MMJ card to purchase) in addition to multiple shelves of flower, and lots of concentrates. Not really happy about their "New Patient" special which is basically 10% off your new order and possibly a free pre roll. Wow! You shouldn't have! Lol smh. Seems to me like this place is not concerned with stepping their game up because there isn't alot of competition up here.....oh well I guess that's the way the bud crumbles around here..