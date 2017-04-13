AZSmokeyMountains
THE BEST LITTLE DISPENSARY! THEIR MENU IS ON THEIR WEBSITE ( kompoaz ) QUALITY PRODUCT! GREAT SELECTION! FRIENDLY SERVICE! WOULD RECOMMEND 100 TIMES! 10/10
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.0
10 reviews
THE BEST LITTLE DISPENSARY! THEIR MENU IS ON THEIR WEBSITE ( kompoaz ) QUALITY PRODUCT! GREAT SELECTION! FRIENDLY SERVICE! WOULD RECOMMEND 100 TIMES! 10/10
Personally I love Kompo. They're always kind and knowledgeable. I would suggest trying their personal website with detailed menu and deals at kompoaz.com. Have a relaxing day!😉
This place would be awesome if they decided to utilize Leafly in addition to Weedmaps! Also wouldn't hurt to have an accurate updated menu(seems always off on WeedMaps)This is a little tiny spot located down a super bumpy dirt road, so be careful upon arrival. Mediocre atmosphere/ambience in addition to it looking like a house they converted into a dispensary. They do have a variety of CBD options(don't need an MMJ card to purchase) in addition to multiple shelves of flower, and lots of concentrates. Not really happy about their "New Patient" special which is basically 10% off your new order and possibly a free pre roll. Wow! You shouldn't have! Lol smh. Seems to me like this place is not concerned with stepping their game up because there isn't alot of competition up here.....oh well I guess that's the way the bud crumbles around here..
l live in an area where there is only one other dispensary Andit would be ,. And yeah to for flower only(because of the latest legislation on all concentrates-anything that has "hashish" in it.- They have taken all 1those items Off their shelves. Makinf it harder for some patients to medicate period. However Kompo really puts their patients first. I recommend them to anyone in this area for sure
I think this place is the greatest ever!! Just what North Eastern AZ needed! Great people that are very keen on what's going on. And help you find just exactly what you need! They have a nice building that is clean also. Thanks you guys!
I like it.
Not a bad selection of flower, but not so much on the edible side of the house. They have no menu on Leafly so that kind of sucks. I like to look at what they have before going in so I can make my visit quick.
Wish they would update the menu!!!
I love this place !! . they always have the best selection!!! so far this is the best place in the northern part of Arizona!!
Best in the White Mountains. Great specials!