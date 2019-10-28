Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Our is mission is to be a leader in the cannabis sector by providing outstanding customer service, product knowledge, in comfortable, inviting, modern stores. Supporting the people who support us, utilizing vendors within the communities of our stores. Working towards being the premier store to supply all regions of the Kootenay’s.