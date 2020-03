dbrisen on February 15, 2020

Nice, clean and well-organized store with a friendly, knowledgeable staff. Learn new things about this "ole friend" of mine every time I visit this store. Best prices (in my opinion) in the area and the staff of this location all add up to this becoming my "go-to" cannabis retailer. The effort that goes into trying to have more than just "a little of everything" but to feature a selection that does cover most consumers' needs is very evident. Dog-friendly also!