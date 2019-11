KoreaTown Collective is a unique cannabis dispensary established in 2006. For ten years, we have provided knowledge and products to assist our patients with their medical needs. Today, with adult use legislation, we have opened our doors to everyone over 21 years of age. We are a community based business which continues to put the consumer first and offer the best cannabis products available. You dont need to go to a store that looks like it gave birth to a computer to get the right items for your needs. Support your local community and go to specialist that cares about you.