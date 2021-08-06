There was nothing to dislike about this business, I have been to a few dispensary’s in Guelph. Kraft dispensary by far exceeds the quality of flowers found elsewhere. The prices are reasonable there is large variety of flowers, edibles, and CBD products to name a few. All products and prices are on a lit up board for you to view and make a decision. The service of the people who greet And serve you are friendly and knowledgeable of the products they provide. I will return to Kraft for my future needs.