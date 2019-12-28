53 products
Leafly Special
Valid 12/27/2019 – 1/5/2020
FOG Carts 1g 40$ FINAL OFFER (10 different strains)
If you follow us on leafy and leave an honest review. You can purchase any one gram cart that we have for 40$. (Over 10 different flavors to choose from) We are new in the area and would like to introduce ourselves to the leafy community. Leaving us an honest review allows us to be the best we can be to you. Your positive comments remind us to do more of what we do best, while your concerns with us will allow us to fix and implement changes quickly, thanks to your voice.
Blue Healer 1g PreRoll
from Unknown Brand
21.13%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.24each
In-store only
Train Wreck 1g PreRoll
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$8.24each
In-store only
Sour Diesel PreRoll 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$8.24each
In-store only
Maui Wowie 1 Gram Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$41.2each
In-store only
Bahama Mama Tincture 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37.08each
In-store only
Berry Patch Tincture 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37.08each
In-store only
Blueberry Lemonade Tincture 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37.08each
In-store only
Boomer Juice Tincture 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37.08each
In-store only
Twisted Citrus Tincture 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37.08each
In-store only
Island Delight Tincture 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37.08each
In-store only
Blueberry Kush Cartridge .05g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$28.84each
In-store only
Blueberry Kush Cartridge 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$41.2each
In-store only
Gorilla Glue Cartridge .05g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$28.84each
In-store only
Gorilla Glue Cartridge 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$41.2each
In-store only
Green Crack .5g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$28.84each
In-store only
Green Crack Cartridge 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$41.2each
In-store only
Master Kush Cartridge .5g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$28.84each
In-store only
Master Kush 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$41.2each
In-store only
Maui Wowie .5g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$28.84each
In-store only
Pineapple Express .5g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$28.84each
In-store only
Pineapple Express 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$41.2each
In-store only
Sour Diesel .5g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$28.84each
In-store only
Sour Diesel 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$41.2each
In-store only
Strawnana 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$41.2each
In-store only
White Widow .5g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$28.84each
In-store only
White Widow 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$41.2each
In-store only
Zkittles .5g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$28.84each
In-store only
Zkittles 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$41.2each
In-store only
Miss America Diamonds 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
92.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$57.68each
In-store only
OG Gorilla Glue Shatter 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
71.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.43each
In-store only
Thc Strawberry Gummies 100mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.6each
In-store only
Thc Strawberry Gummies 250mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28.84each
In-store only
Berry Patch 25mg THC Gummie
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28.84each
In-store only
Cherry Bomb 10mg THC Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20.6each
In-store only
Cherry Bomb 25mg THC Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28.84each
In-store only
Green Apple 25mg THC Gummies
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28.84each
In-store only
Island Delight 10mg THC Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20.6each
In-store only
Island Delight 25mg THC Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28.84each
In-store only
Tropical Punch 25mg THC Gummies
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28.84each
In-store only
Peppermint Breathmints 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24.72each
In-store only
12