Kronic Kures is a family-owned and locally run dispensary in the heart of Lone Grove.

Our passion is to teach and learn more about cannabis. We believe that cannabis is a very special plant with amazing abilities to help heal the mind, body, and soul. Whether it be for chronic sufferings or physical ailments, cannabis is a great alternative medicine to implement into your lifestyle, to help your own healing process.

Our Motto is Kure Your Self

We want to empower each individual with the power and knowledge of choosing their own medicine. We will be there for each person as they go through their own journey to find what works best for them. Our goal is to act as a guide, to assist in every way, so each one of us can live a healthier life on our own terms.