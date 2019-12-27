Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
FOG Carts 1g 40$ FINAL OFFER (10 different strains)
If you follow us on leafy and leave an honest review. You can purchase any one gram cart that we have for 40$. (Over 10 different flavors to choose from)
We are new in the area and would like to introduce ourselves to the leafy community. Leaving us an honest review allows us to be the best we can be to you. Your positive comments remind us to do more of what we do best, while your concerns with us will allow us to fix and implement changes quickly, thanks to your voice.